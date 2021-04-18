Important letter from Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein

Six years ago, Yaakov’s entire world shattered as he became an orphan first from his mother, then from his father. Now he is getting married. Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein, shlita, the son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, has given a bracha to anyone who helps this orphan get married.

Yaakov’s mother died six years ago suddenly from a heart attack. She was the main breadwinner for the family, while his father sat and learned in kollel. When she passed, there were 2 children left in the house.

Last year, Yaakov’s father was diagnosed with cancer, and rachmana litzlan, he passed away a few months later. Yaakov’s pain from the loss of both of this parents is still raw!

Baruch Hashem, Yaakov is now engaged. The wedding is this Lag B’Omer, only a short time from now. Yaakov has an opportunity to build a bayis ne’eman b’Yisroel, but he and his kallah need your help.

Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein gives an assurance that the chosson’s parents will daven on behalf of anyone who helps their son Yaakov build his bayis.

Please, help this yossom get married with honor and have what he needs to build a true home within Klal Yisroel. And gain from the safeguards that come from the mitzvah of marrying off an orphan.

