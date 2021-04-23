Met Council, New York’s Largest Jewish Charity To Host 2021 Mayoral Candidate Forum: Recovering After Covid

JOIN THE LARGEST JEWISH CHARITY FIGHTING POVERTY IN NEW YORK AND TOP MAYORAL CANDIDATES AT THE 2021 NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL FORUM: ENSURING ALL NEW YORKERS RECOVER FROM COVID

How New York City will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure no New Yorker is left behind is the central question as we enter the final months of both the pandemic and the 2021 New York City mayoral campaign. New York City’s path to recovery will require leadership that recognizes the challenges facing needy New Yorkers are not a result of the pandemic, but long-existing crises exacerbated to horrifying levels in the past year. Met Council on Jewish Poverty is hosting their 2021 Mayoral Candidate Forum on April 26th, 2021 at 6 p.m. and will press New York City’s leading mayoral candidates on this central question and other issues the next mayor will need to take on.

Moderated by POLITICO City Hall Bureau Chief Sally Goldenberg, Met Council’s 2021 Mayoral Candidate Forum: Ensuring All New Yorkers Recover From COVID will explore each candidate’s plans to address hunger and poverty in the richest city in the country. Questions will be drawn from experts at Met Council, the public, and the over 305,000 clients we serve each year. The virtual forum will be free and open to the public, with simulcasts being aired at Met Council housing for seniors to view and participate with their own questions.

“We’re hosting this mayoral forum to give New York City voters an opportunity to understand each candidate’s platform on issues of poverty, hunger, homelessness, and other crises we have only seen worsen during the pandemic,” said David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council. “The clients Met Council works with every day were suffering and left behind even before COVID. Now, 1.9 million New Yorkers are unemployed, over 100,000 students are homeless, and hundreds of thousands of elders are stuck at home and living in poverty. Whoever becomes New York City’s next mayor will have immense challenges and their policy prescriptions must meet the gravity of the moment.”

The forum is free and open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more information or to submit a question, please visit metcouncil.org/forum. We look forward to hearing from the candidates and conducting an informative conversation on the most pressing issues this city faces.

Met Council is America’s largest Jewish charity dedicated to serving the needy. We fight poverty through comprehensive social services and by treating each client with compassion, integrity and respect. Our ten different departments are staffed by experts who help over 300,000+ clients each year and advocate on behalf of all needy New Yorkers. Need help? call 212-453-9500

Since the pandemic started, Met Council’s food programs have helped feed over 305,000 New Yorkers and counting. When COVID-19 hit, Met Council dramatically escalated its food and grocery programs, launching a massive home delivery operation, opening a new warehouse in Greenpoint, and expanding its network of food pantries to help serve homebound families, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. Ahead of Passover, Met Council launched the nation’s largest free, kosher food distribution to ensure over 200,000 New Yorkers have all they would need for the holiday.