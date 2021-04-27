Hatzalah Campaign Surpasses $6 Million in Donations

The worldwide Hatzalah campaign has surpassed $6 Million in its first 2 days; the hosts of the highly anticipated live Hatzalah-thon event have been announced.

Only two days into Hatzalah-week, the week of appreciation and celebration of Hatzalah around the world, the fundraising campaign has already raised $6 million.

The campaign is being held by Hatzalah branches around the world, who are raising funds for their life-saving work.

The campaign goal is $15 million, however, organizers expect to surpass that goal as support for the work of Hatzalah volunteers pours in from generous donors around the world.

“We knew this campaign would be successful because so many are indebted to the Hatzalah organization for their tireless self-sacrifice to others,” says Shloimy Greenwald, one of the coordinators of the global effort to raise awareness of the campaign and organizer of Thursday evening’s live Hatzalah-Thon event. “But we had no idea how quickly the funds and support would come in.

“We are grateful to the generous donors around the world who are making this possible and helping to strengthen Hatzalah branches so they can continue to save lives 24/7.”

Click here to donate to the Hatzalah campaign now.

The Hatzalah-thon has announced the hosts of the highly anticipated event, renowned radio personality Nachum Segal and banker and community activist Sam Stern of Crown Heights.

The two will MC the event which will feature the top names in Jewish music and will feature the completion of the second Unity Torah begun during the pandemic.

Scheduled to perform live are Ishay Ribo, Avraham Fried, Mordechai Ben David, Benny Elbaz, 8th Day – the brothers Shmuli and Bentzi Marcus, Mordechai Shapiro and Motty Steinmetz.

To purchase a letter in the Torah which is uniting Jews around the world, visit UnitedForProtection.com.

Tune in to the Hatzalah-thon event, Thursday, April 29, 2021 on hatzalahthon.com and on theyeshivaworld.com.