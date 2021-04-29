Why Was Kayin Rejoicing Even After Being Banished From Gan Eden?

Even his father, אדם, was baffled at his joy. But he explained: “I did תשובה, and my punishment was lightened.” אדם’s immediate reaction? “Mizmor Shir L’Yom Hashabbos.” What’s the connection between תשובה and Shabbos? Join Rabbi Paysach Krohn as he intertwines enlightening commentary and fascinating stories to explore the answer. You’ll hear about the Nesivos Shalom’s hint, how Shemiras Shabbos made a Mexican architect wealthy, and how each of us can return – and reap the reward.

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com