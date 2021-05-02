How a “Yirei Shomayim” people Who Danced and Rejoiced in the Hilulah of Rashbi Ended Their Lives

The Viznitzer Rebbe referred on Shabbat during Seudah shelishis to the terrible disaster that took place in Meron; “It is tough to speak while the dead are lying before us,” the Rebbe said.

The Rebbe said that the Great Rebbe “Ahavas Yisroel” ZIA once said to the Rabbi “Imrei Chaim” ZIA when he returned from a visit to Eretz Israel, that Rashbi is the heart of Klal Yisrael.

We unite together with “Ahavas Chinam” in memory of the victims>>

“This is a terrible tragedy that can not be understood. It is difficult to understand how such a day that people come to rejoice with Rashbi, with the heart of Klal Yisrael has become such a day of mourning,” the Rebbe said, adding: “We can only say that from heaven demands something from us, and certainly everyone should do Personal mental account, what things do we need to repair.”

“The heart of Klal Yisrael is now experiencing a tragedy. “לב טהור ברא לי אלוקים ורוח נכון חדש בקרבי “(A pure heart created me HaShem and a new true spirit within me), we ask you, HaShem, do not cast us – do not throw us away,” said the Rebbe and burst into tears, noting that we need to be very strong and that it is clear That Hashem ways are hidden to understand how a Yirey Shomayim people who danced and rejoiced in the Hilula’s Rashbi ended their lives.

We unite together with “Ahavas Chinam” in memory of the victims>>

The Rebbe added that “we are going through challenging trials, but we must remember the Torah and the fact that we are all devoted to HaShem, we must continue to take care to increase faith and confidence in ha-Kadosh Boruch Hu among the children and us all.”

“It’s so hard to talk about it now when the whole heart of Klal Yisrael is sad and broken; we must strengthen our dear families and every one of us. Through qualified people who can alleviate broken hearts. “

In his remarks, the Rebbe also mentioned the death of the late Rabbi Yosef Greenbaum, one of the students of the Hasidim in Haifa who also died in the heavy disaster in Meron, and the need to help the family.

We unite together with “Ahavas Chinam” in memory of the victims>>