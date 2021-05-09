New Urgent Letter From ‘Tomchei Tzedaka Of Lakewood’ Under The Guidance Of The Rabbonim And Roshei Ha’Yeshiva!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The victims’ families of the Meron tragedy, are begging for immediate funding, as they are in desperate need of assistance.

This campaign is working around the clock, to ensure that the families are able to cover their immediate needs!

WE HAVE ALREADY DISTRIBUTED THE FAMILIES A CONSIDERABLE AMOUT OF FUNDS.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

100% of your donation will be distributed to the families in need! No fees or percentages are being taken out of your donation!

DONATE NOW! and help these broken Yesomim and Almanos!

May this great Zechus stand for you and your family, for health, wealth, and Nachas!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Checks can be made out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “TRAGEDY IN MIRON!!!”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “TRAGEDY IN MIRON!!!”