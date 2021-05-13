Best Wishes From the Nasi of Shas Yiden – Maran Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a

Shavuos 5781-2021

To: Board Members, Friends and Supporters of Shas Yiden,

The Nasi of Shas Yiden – Maran Sar Hatorah Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky -and all our 76 avreichim geonim, shlit”a, offer their best wishes for an inspiring Yom Tov and Mattan Torah.

This is certainly an auspicious time of the year to identify with the impact of Shas Yiden on how the learning and mastery of Shas is perceived across the Torah world. The breadth, scope and depth of these young scholars – ‘the gedolim of tomorrow’ – continues to earn lavishpraise of the gedolei Torahacross Eretz Yisroel. In fact, just since the Shas Yiden siyum hashas in December, they have each completed almost 7,000 blatt for a total of 532,000 blatt!

The leading Roshei Yeshiva and Gedolei Hatorah who have tested them in public farhers that are available on the Shas Yiden website have been moved to make comments that have inspired so many to try and emulate the successes of Shas Yiden. Farher after farher – sometimes 3 or 4 times a year – plus an impressive annual Siyum Hashas with many of talmidei chachomimin attendance, testify to the unique niche occupied by Shas Yiden avreichim geonim.

The avreichim geonim are keenly aware and gratified that you supporters are the Zevulun to their Yissachar. Our Nasi, Maran Harav Kanievsky, who is overjoyed at the proficiency of the avreichim, has inspired us all at Shas Yiden with his recent words:

“The most mehudar Yissachar-Zevulun pact of our generation is at Shas Yiden.”

Please accept our best wishes for a Chag Sameach to you all and your families,

Avrohom Eisen – Founder, Shas Yiden 917-566-1023

