Rena Schreier, Future Doctor, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences Women’s Division

When Rena Schreier started at Lander College of Arts and Sciences Flatbush Women’s Division, after spending a year at Machon Raaya seminary in Israel, she expected to find large lecture halls and intimidating professors. Instead, she found a warm, supportive environment that empowered her to do her best. She seized every opportunity. As a result, she will graduate as valedictorian and plans to start medical school at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine in August.

While maintaining a stellar GPA, Rena was a member of the Flatbush Society of Fellows Honors Program, the Touro Science Journal Editorial Board, the Touro Science Society, and secretary of Touro’s branch of NPreMa (National Pre-Med Association). She also participated in Touro’s Biomedical Ethics Cross-Cultural Education Program in Bangkok, Thailand. While in college, she worked as a medical assistant and a phlebotomist, gaining real-world experience in medicine.

Growing up in Brooklyn, Rena had always been interested in medicine. “When I started college, I considered different options in the healthcare field, but I always knew that I wanted to care for people in their happiest moments and calm them in their hardest moments,” she said. Now, as she heads to medical school, her goal is to specialize in emergency medicine so she can capitalize on her ability to stay calm in crises.

