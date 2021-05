At Yeshiva Ohr Simcha Of Engelwood watching the flourishing of our Bochrim is the motivator for our success.

Working with our boys delicately to ensure their needs are met is our TOP priority.

Our Rebbeim pour their heart and soul into each boy and forge relationships that feel like a father and son.

Help us continue to motivate and grow and give to Yeshiva Ohr Simcha of Engelwood TODAY