North Brooklyn Orthodox Sects Endorse Antonio Reynoso for Brooklyn Borough President

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Today, Council Member and Brooklyn Borough President candidate Antonio Reynoso announced that he has received the endorsement of all orthodox Jewish sects in Williamsburg, including both Satmar factions

This endorsement, by leaders of a community with thousands of Democratic voters, builds on Reynoso’s momentum as the frontrunner in the race to become Brooklyn’s next Borough President. With a broad coalition of grassroots support

this newest endorsement solidifies Reynoso as the candidate with the broadest base of support from across the Borough.

“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of the orthodox sects in Williamsburg and ready to carry on our work of making Brooklyn a place where all people, of all faiths and backgrounds, can thrive,” said Council Member and Brooklyn Borough President Candidate Antonio Reynoso. “I thank Rabbi David Niederman and Rabbi Moishe Indig for their support of our campaign. As the Council Member representing the 34th Council District, the Satmar community and I have a history of working together, and I look forward to continuing our partnership at Borough Hall, where together, we’ll fight for action to address hate crimes, truly affordable housing, supportive childcare, and a just COVID recovery.”

“For the past several years, we’re working closely with Councilman Antonio Reynoso who was very helpful with issues facing our community. Antonio is a hard worker, and showed an eagerness to understand all communities in the area. That’s why we decided to endorse Antonio as our first choice for Borough President,” said Rabbi Niederman. “We feel that all communities in Brooklyn will be well served by his energetic leadership.”

“Antonio is a friend to all communities— including our community,” said Rabbi Moishe Indig. “Antonio’s track record as a Council Member is a testament to his work ethic; I am proud to support him for Brooklyn Borough President because I am confident that he will bring this strong work ethic along with his commitment to equity for all to Borough Hall.”

This endorsement builds on Reynoso’s broad support from across the borough and city.