Young Father Passes Away, Family Cannot Even Afford Burial Expenses

A young father tragically suddenly passed away in Las Vegas. His body was sadly not found for a few days and by the time the medical examiner released the body there were no flights that would allow for the body to be brought to NY to his very young children to bury their father (HORRIFIC) before shabos. Misaskim LA was left with no choice and directed by Rabbonim to end the Bizayon Hames and have the body sent by private jet. The family simply does not have a penny for the kevura ($8,000) let alone a $43,000 flight.

Please open your hearts to these young Yesomim so they can bring their father to kevura.

