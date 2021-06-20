Living in Eretz Yisrael? The New Seminary has the Social Work Program for You!

B”H for well over a decade The New Seminary has had men’s and women’s cohorts graduating from LIU’s school of Social Work, providing the community with frum, educated and professionally trained MSWs.

What has been and continues to be the hallmark of the program?

The Seminary’s consistent goal of the highest standards in education and training coupled with no compromise to the community’s sensitivities and standards.

How is this accomplished?

The University provides its excellence in education and professional training while partnering with the Seminary to understand the religious needs and standards of the orthodox community.

In addition, with the University’s encouragement, the Seminary provides guest lecturers featuring Rabbanim and frum mental health professionals, who are experienced with and understand the unique challenges that frum MSWs face.

Currently, there are two program tracks available: A BSSW leading to a MSW, and a MSW for students with existing Bachelors degrees. Applications for the programs are being accepted now. The deadline to register is fast approaching!

Financial aid is available.

For more information or to register, call 718.769.8160 or visit TheNewSeminary.org. You can also email [email protected]