Buy And Own Your Own Plot Of Land In Israel Just In Time For The Shmittah Year

Only farmers working agricultural land in the sixth year of the cycle can completely fulfill the mitzvah of Shmita in the seventh year. Since nowadays most people are not farmers, Agudat Shmita offers the most halachically mehudar solution by enabling you to go above and beyond for HaShem!

The organization’s founders recently met with the Gadol Hador, Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlita, for his blessings before the Shmita arrives.

Ownership of a land plot is attained via a trustee (shaliach farmer) who fulfills the mitzvah on your behalf. Most poskim hold that one must privately own land in Eretz Yisroel and have it formally registered under one’s name in Israel’s Land Registry Bureau, rather than lease it.

Our mission, at Agudat Shmita, is to help Jews fulfill a rare and special mitzvah that has become harder and harder for most people to observe over the years. In doing so, we strive to ensure that we do not cause transgression regarding the laws of Shmita! Imagine what would happen to this land if we kept it divided up as individual amos, each one owned separately… In another 7 or 14 years, there would be dozens, if not hundreds, of feet of land, whose owners know nothing about. What if someone secretly comes, takes advantage of the situation, and plants produce on this land during a Shmita year? Without long-term and consistent oversight, we would then be responsible for unintentionally causing many Jews to commit aveiros, countering the whole point of taking part in this special opportunity to begin with.

But not to worry, you won’t lose out on your land’s future sale. We’ve taken the price of the future sale into account now, and have lowered the price you’re paying for it accordingly.

THIS IS NOT A LEASE! Full, individual ownership registered in Israel’s Land

This is the third Shmita cycle in which Agudat Shmita is in operation, and from its inception, Rav Kanievsky Shlita has supported the cause and urged others to purchase land. He was very impressed by the opportunity to enable Jews from all over the world to keep Shmita properly, in accordance with the strictest halachic guidelines.

By purchasing a plot through Agudat Shmita, one becomes a landowner.

Gedolei Yisroel blessing and joining The Shmita Association by purchasing a small plot of land with the Israeli Land Authority (“Tabu”) in order to fulfill the mitzva of Shmita.







The directors of The Shmita Association receiving halachic guidance from Maran Sar HaTorah HaGaon Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky shlita, who blesses and encourages the initiative, and even adds his signature to a “Kol Koreh” promoting the association.

The Great Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlita signing the purchase documents of daled amos in Eretz HaKodesh.









The Great Biala Rebbe shlita signs the forms in order to buy daled amos of land in Eretz Yisroel.

Maran HaGaon HaGadol Rabbi Shalom Cohen shlita, the head of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah signs a Kriyas Kodesh to promote The Shmita Association initiative.





HaGaon Rabbi Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisroel, making a kinyan of a plot of land in order to fulfill the mitzva of Shmita.





HaGaon Rabbi Ezriel Auerbach shlita while joining the initiative which will enable him to be mekayem the mitzva of Shmita behidur.