New: Mikros Gdolos Chumash Set with Zohar, Ari”Zal, Bresolv, Chabad and Traditional Commentators

Chumash Pardes with Peshat, Remez, Derush and Sod.

Yeshivat HaChen together with some prominent Rabbis from Sharei Shamaim and Targum Publishers had produced a new set of Chumash Mikros Gdolos style that include 18 Meforshim from Kabbalistic/ Chassidic commentaries.

( Ari”ZL, Zohar, Besht, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Chabad – Sichos, R.NAchman of Breslov, Baal HaTania, Ben Ish Chay, and Vilna Goan and many more ) on top of traditional meforshim in Mikros Gdolos totaling a total of 25 perushim on each parsha.

This set brings to light the unity of the Torah between hidden and revealed parts of the Torah in a 7 book set.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE