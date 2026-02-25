Advertise
5 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested Within 24 Hours And Transferred To Prison

Illustrative. Military prison. Photo: Attorney Shai Rodeh

Five yeshivah bochurim were arrested within 24 hours, overnight Monday and Tuesday, and handed over to the military police.

In addition to the three bochurim arrested in Beit Shemesh overnight Monday, another yeshivah bochur was arrested on Tuesday morning at Ben Gurion Airport.

Another yeshiva bochur was arrested later on Tuesday at the Tel HaShomer induction center when he arrived with exemption documents after only three days of draft evasion. He was sentenced to 20 days in prison.

The Notnim Gav organization said that Itai Chomri, the bochur from Ateret Yaakov yeshiva who was arrested in Beit Shemesh, was arrested at 2 a.m. when 12 military police officers raided his home and carried out a search, leaving the home in a state of disarray. He was sentenced to 20 days in prison.

One of the Chassidish bochurim who was arrested in Beit Shemesh was also sentenced to 20 days in prison.

All of the bochurim are receiving legal assistance from Attorney Shlomo Haddad on behalf of the Notnim Gav organization.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

