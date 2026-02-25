Kosel Law Approved In Preliminary Reading: Rabbanut Will Have Exclusive Authority Over Site

The Knesset plenum on Wednesday approved a bill in a preliminary reading transferring exclusive authority to the Chief Rabbanut to determine what constitutes “desecration” at Jewish holy sites—foremost among them the Kosel—while explicitly limiting the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction on the matter.

The bill, proposed by Noam chairman Avi Maoz, is an amendment to the preexisting Protection of Holy Places law. It was approved with the support of 56 MKs versus 47 who opposed it.

The explanatory notes claim that over the years, the judicial interpretation of the term “desecration” has expanded in a way that allowed the Supreme Court to decide on distinct halachic questions, contrary to the intent of legislators when the original law was enacted following the Six-Day War.

MK Maoz welcomed the approval, stating, “Today, the Knesset placed a clear limit on Supreme Court intervention regarding the kedusha of the Kotel. It is unacceptable for a court to decide what constitutes desecration at the holiest site for the Jewish people. The law restores authority to its natural and proper place—the Chief Rabbanim of Israel. This is a moral, national, and historic step.”

The Shas party stated: “We voted for and approved the law preserving the kedusha of the Kotel, against attempts to degrade and violate long-standing customs. Shas will continue to defend the Jewish people’s holiest site and prevent Reform movements from undermining and desecrating sacred traditions.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin added: “The Knesset told the Supreme Court—enough. I call to complete the legislation to end Supreme Court intervention in the management of the Kosel.”

The Noam party clarified it intends to quickly advance the bill through the remaining legislative stages in order to complete final approval during the current Knesset session.

The vote on the bill comes after Supreme Court justices Yitzchak Amit, Noam Sohlberg, and Daphne Barak-Erez ordered the state to implement a plan to transform the Ezrat Yisrael plaza into a permanent prayer plaza of roughly 900 square meters—about 70% the size of the main men’s plaza.

According to the plan, the area will be paved with permanent stone, expanded to directly adjoin the main Kosel area, and mixed-gender prayer without a mechitza will be allowed at the site. Management of the area would be entrusted to the Reform and Conservative movements—funded by the state at a cost of millions of shekels annually.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)