Excellent Limited-Time Opportunity For Someone Starting Out Or Looking For A Second Career!

We are hiring an Assistant Administrator (Paid) to work at one of our nursing homes in the Rochester, NY area. This experience will allow you to sit for your LNHA exam, obtain your nursing home administrator’s license, and be placed in one of our nursing homes in Western New York. Candidate must be willing to relocate to the Rochester area. BTL/Bachelors Degree or near completion of one required. Please apply to [email protected] or fill out the form below for immediate consideration.

You can also visit www.torahrochester.com to learn more about the Rochester community.