A 13-year-old was fatally shot Sunday as he stood outside a restaurant in the Bronx, police said.

Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said on Twitter that the shooting was gang related and asked the public for help in finding the suspect.

The unidentified victim was standing outside at about 3:15 p.m. when a someone got out of a black vehicle and shot him in the chest and a leg, according to New York City police.

He was pronounced dead a nearby hospital.

