BJX – An International Life Changing Tisha B’Av Event

Brooklyn Jewish Xperience (BJX) has prepared one of the most riveting and inspiring Tisha B’Av programs ever. Join chinuch and parenting experts R’ Dr. Benzion Twerksi Ph.D., Rabbi Yitzchok Fingerer, Rabbi Yisroel Grossberg (Ateres Naava/Nina/Bnos Chaya Academy), and Rabbi Daniel Mechanic (Project Chazon) for an unforgettable and life-changing experience as we learn how to build stronger homes to pave the way for Hashem’s home, the Bayis Shlishi.

Listen to their candid discussions regarding iPhones, marijuana and other critical topics. Learn how we can create Shalom Bayis in the home in order to create an environment for the Shechina to rest and help bring the redemption.

The Rabbis will be joined with renowned singers Yehudah Green, Simcha Leiner, Baruch Levine, Beri Weber, and Yedidim choir who will offer Chizuk and share melodies that will take us back to the Churban and prepare us for the Geulah.

Join BJX for an unparalleled Tisha B’Av program filled with tears, yearning, and Chizuk.

In a special keynote address emphasizing unity amongst every segment of Klal Yisroel, we will learn about the surprising Chasidic roots of Lithuanian Torah leader Rav Chaim Kanievsky, how Rav Kook was responsible for the birth of Torah royalty and the connection between the famed Philadelphia Yeshiva and Lubavitch. In the “Extraordinary People” segment we will meet someone born and raised in Flatbush, who for the first 70 years of her life was totally nonobservant. We will watch how she became observant at an advanced age due to Ahavas Yisroel. This is a jam-packed program for everyone’s growth and inspiration during Tisha B’Av 2021.

Go to BJXcenter.live to view hours of inspirational programming



BJX WAS ESTABLISHED TO IGNITE THE JEWISH SPARK IN EVERY JEW. BJX IS COMMITTED TO BRINGING THE TEACHINGS OF JUDAISM TO WHOEVER WISHES TO LEARN IT, REGARDLESS OF THEIR BACKGROUND OR LIMITATION.