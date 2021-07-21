Gesher Tzar Meod – Being Orthodox When It’s Difficult

Is remaining an Orthodox Jew worth the trouble? Unfortunately, not according to some who have left Torah Judaism, turning their backs on our communities, using their pens and creativity to paint an ugly, clownish picture of Klal Yisroel.

But it was not always so. Many years ago, when keeping shabbos was nearly impossible, employment meant a 6 day work week. Those who chose to keep shabbos found themselves looking for a new job every Monday. Many couldn’t withstand this difficult challenge and desecrated Shabbos to feed their families. But there were many that did. Those special people not only sacrificed to keep Torah and Judaism alive within their family, but lived long enough to see their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren remain devoted and inspired to live true Torah lives.

Enter the Klatzko family. Rabbi Klatzko, his wife Shani, and their eleven children have been involved in Jewish outreach and chesed for the past 30 years. Shabbos in particular has been their specialty, from hosting 60-70 people each week, to creating a global network for people to find hosting for Shabbos (and shidduchim) called Shabbat.com. Each week, this musical family live-streams their Havdalah to thousands of people around the world, from hospitals to prisons, reminding everyone about the beauty of Shabbos.

The Klatzko family now presents their latest offering, a re-enactment of a true story that took place circa 1910, when keeping Shabbos meant being dismissed from one’s job on a weekly basis.

Rabbi Klatzko, who composed and performed the background track with his son, Luzy, chose to use the words of Rabbi Nachman M’Breslev, “The whole world is a very narrow bridge.” It can be frightening and depressing and often disappointing. But that same bridge gets us from one side to the other safely. It is Torah and Shabbos. This is what we mean when we say “Orthodox.”

The main thing is to have no fear at all. Hashem loves you❤️

