Shemiras Shabbos or Olympic Cycling Trials?

From an Olympic class cyclist to a frum ehriche Yid- Rabbi Krohn tells the unbelievable story of one American teenager who had his heart set on competing in the 1972 Olympics. Listen to this week’s episode to find out how the budding cyclist who won many championships becomes a yeshiva bachur in Bnei Brak…and how choosing Shemiras Shabbos over the Olympics saved his life.

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today! https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com