Major Shell Liquidation – Kikirik $13.99 – Avanti $16.99 + More!!

It’s the Mid- summer sale – Kiki Riki shells now only $13.99! That’s right – all regular
adult and kids shells of every color and every sleeve length are $13.99 for one week
only!
PLUS – save 20% on Linda Leal, Avanti and plus size shells!
If you haven’t already tried the new Avanti shell, now is your
chance!
Made with luxuriously soft fabric, they are crafted with slim
and elegant lines so that layering up doesn’t mean bulking
up. Avanti shells are true to size – from extra small to plus
size – you won’t have to size up! The reinforced neck keeps
you secure and covered no matter how you move. Added
length ensures that the top stays tucked in – no more worrying
when stretching or bending. There’s a reason everyone loves
them!
Click here to see the Avanti shells in action.
Available online only at
No coupon code necessary!
Sale ends Monday August 3rd at midnight.