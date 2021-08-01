Major Shell Liquidation – Kikirik $13.99 – Avanti $16.99 + More!!

It’s the Mid- summer sale – Kiki Riki shells now only $13.99! That’s right – all regular

adult and kids shells of every color and every sleeve length are $13.99 for one week

only!

PLUS – save 20% on Linda Leal, Avanti and plus size shells!

If you haven’t already tried the new Avanti shell, now is your

chance!

Made with luxuriously soft fabric, they are crafted with slim

and elegant lines so that layering up doesn’t mean bulking

up. Avanti shells are true to size – from extra small to plus

size – you won’t have to size up! The reinforced neck keeps

you secure and covered no matter how you move. Added

length ensures that the top stays tucked in – no more worrying

when stretching or bending. There’s a reason everyone loves

them!

Click here to see the Avanti shells in action.

Available online only at

http://www.shellsheli.com/

No coupon code necessary!

Sale ends Monday August 3rd at midnight.