The WhatsApp Group You Can’t Miss This Elul

“The Geulah Initiative” is a brand new sefer teaching us how we can perfect and understand our Shmiras Haloshon& Ahavas Yisroel.

Join our daily WhatsApp group as we learn together and grow in our Lashon this Elul.

Learn and live this sefer and become an active participant in bringing the Geulah

Join our daily WhatsApp group https://bit.ly/TheGeulahInitiative

To Download The FREE SEFER https://bit.ly/LetsBringTheGeulah

Included in the sefer is a POWERFUL Tefillah that should be recited in every shul during the Yomim Noraim!