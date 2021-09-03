Establishing An Otzar In His Memory in Tribute to Shmuli Silverberg A”H – The Least We Can Do!

In tribute to a Shmuli, A”H, taken from our midst at such a young age.

Already a true role model as to what a Yid should aspire to be.

As his family, we are establishing an Otzar in his Yeshiva for an everlasting memory. Something to keep his presence alive and vibrant in the Bais Medrash, where he loved to be most.

We humbly ask you to help us in completing this beautiful tribute here:

https://www.charidy.com/cmp/shmuli

OUR SHMULI,

Simchas hachaim, love of learning, a yegea b’hasmada

Tefila betzibur, bizman and with utmost Kavana.

A helping hand to a friend, stranger or neighbor,

Schlepping groceries, building succos or doing any favor.

In shul, batei medrash, at home or Yeshiva,

Kavod Bais Haknesses and Bais haMedrash was his matara.

Putting away the seforim he did happily,

Just as he was first to greet the newcomer and needy.

A heart of gold, open wide to receive and cheer,

He also extended his care to those close and near.

“An אם is a queen, she must not serve and clear

That is the tafkid of the ben bechor, mother dear.”

Showering his siblings with warmth and affection,

An oldest brother; so exemplary was his connection.

So sorely missed by young and old,

May he be a meilitz yosher before the Kisay haKovod.

Please support the campaign HERE.

:

“על אלה אני בוכי’ה”

Tragically plucked from our midst at the tender age of 18, Shmuli Silverberg, ע”ה was a model ben aliya and talmid haYeshiva. He personified exquisite joy and diligence in learning Torah, while connecting to and serving Hashem through the meticulous performance of mitzvos and heartfelt tefila. A beloved son, brother, talmid and friend, he touched the lives of so many with his uncanny sensitivity, care and kindness. His joie de vivre was infectious and inspiring, and so sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Shmuli’s sudden petira leaves an aching void in the hearts and minds of our family, Yeshiva bochurim and Rebbeim of Yeshiva Toras Chaim, and all those upon whom his indelible impression remains, forever.

Shmuli’s family and friends wish to memorialize Shmuli’s אהבת התורה ויראת שמים by establishing theאוצר שמואל at Yeshiva Toras Chaim.

The embodiment of “”זה קלי ואנוהו in his,מידות והנהגות Shmuli’s legacy will be perpetuated in the acquirement of a new ארון קודש, housing a complete set of נביאים על קלף. A fully replenished and extensive אוצר ספרים will further eternalize Shmuli’s חשק ועמילות בתורה as it will become a treasured learning resource for the בני הישיבה.

יהי זכרו ברוך

