LANDMARK NEW FILM: As Israel Faces Growing Pressure, New Film Explores Torah’s Blueprint for National Security as Articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L

As Israel confronts intensifying threats on multiple fronts and the Trump administration presses forward with regional agreements, the decisions now being made on borders and security control may determine the country’s future for generations. Israel’s next moves could either open the door to a genuine era of peace — or repeat the deadly missteps that made October 7 possible.

The 52-minute documentary “329: Israel’s Security Doctrine” presents a Torah-based framework for national security as articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L. Through satellite imagery, archival footage, and in-depth analysis, the film examines how these principles directly inform Israel’s strategic reality today.

Produced by JEM as part of the EnduringPeace.org project, the film aims to cut through political noise and offer rare clarity on one of the most urgent and high-stakes questions of our time: how Israel can achieve real security and lasting peace.

WATCH NOW:

The latest release follows two earlier episodes in the series, which together explore Israel’s most complex and high-stakes security challenges.

Earlier Episodes:

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

