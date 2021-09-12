The Zechus of Teshuva, Tefilla, and Tzedakah – All in One!

We want this year to be the year of the geulah. A year of parnassah, health, and nachas. And we can make it happen. Together.

While it may sound unbelievable, there are children in Eretz Yisroel who do not even know Shema Yisroel!

Many children living in Eretz Yisroel are not exposed to even basic tefillos or Torah concepts. In general, the government embraces a secular approach that is not consistent with basic Jewish values. This is where Shuvu comes in. Over the years, Shuvu has connected over 30,000 Jews to Yiddishkeit!

But Shuvu needs your help. A special Aseres Y’mei Teshuva campaign has been launched in which every dollar you give will be tripled by generous donors at www.Charidy.com/Shuvu now through September 13th.

With 77 schools across Eretz Yisroel, thousands of children are taught how to say Shema Yisroel, what Shabbos means and much more. Your donation helps Shuvu go on and gives you the zechus on Teshuva and Tefilla of thousands of children, as well as the zechus of Tzedakah. Make a difference at www.Charidy.com/Shuvu.