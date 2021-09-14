My Baby Suffers From Sma Type 1 With No Cure! Only One Expensive Treatment Will Keep Him Alive! Please Help Us!!

Dear brothers,

We turn to you now as this is a very critical time for our four-month-old baby.

When Ben was born, everything was fine until he was diagnosed at three months as suffering from ‘Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1’. A genetic disease affecting 1 out of 10,000 babies and attacks every muscle in the body.

PLEASE! HELP US SAVE OUR LITTLE PURE CHILD!

The only way to save his life is with a special gene therapy treatment called ‘Zolgensma’. This drug therapy is the most effective drug for the disorder.

It is also the most expensive drug treatment on the market, and we do not have the ability to cover that.

WITHOUT THIS TREATMENT, ALMOST 100% OF INFANTS DIE BY THE AGE OF TWO!

We must do this! Every day that passes is crucial, as this treatment cannot repair damage already done to the body.

PLEASE! Open your heart! You can help stop his suffering and prevent worse things from happening!

‘World Of Tzedaka’, previously ’Tomchei Tzedaka Corp’ (Tax ID 81-4838703), changed its name as per the guidance of Lakewood’s Posek, Rabbi Yaakov Forchheimer shlit”a, to avoid confusion with similarly-named organizations.

Check can be made out to World of Tzedaka

Mailing address: P.o. Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701.

Fr Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE DON’T FORGET TO SPECIFY “FOR BRENER CAMPAIGN”.

