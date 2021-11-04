Parenting with Clarity by Esti Hirshfeld: Language: Classes Starting November 8

Part two: Language





Topics: chuzpah, trust, emes/ sheker, verbal abuse, bullies and victims, manners, refined speech





Dates: Monday evenings: November 8, 15, 22, December 13

Time: 8:45-9:45

Location: Live Zoom/ teleconference

Price: 100

This advanced course is for alumni of the fundamental course. Inquire about the fundamental Course (discipline, ruchnius, and sibling dynamics).

Mrs. Hirschfeld has been teaching/coaching mothers for 14 years. Her down-to-earth, approachable, and clear instruction has helped 100s of mothers transform their homes & improve their relationships with their children.





Mrs. Hirscheld is trained, endorsed and supervised directly by Rebitzen Sima Spetner. Course attendees are eligible to attend Rebitzen Spetner’s alumni courses/ teen courses at a later date.





For information or to register: Text 718-578-2128 to reserve a slot.

Please indicate payment method:





Zelle/ Quickpay to 718-578-2128 Mail check to Esti Hirschfeld: 170 New Egypt Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Drop off cash at the above address





Inquire about private consultations with Mrs. Hirschfeld.





New! Class for Men by Eli Hirschfeld: Fundamentals of Discipline/ Chinuch: Rebitzen Spetner’s Curriculum. For more information call/text Eli Hirschfeld: 718-344-7589