Maximum Exposure For Your Ad, In Just Two Clicks!

If you’ve bought ads before, chances are you contacted a specific publisher, like a website, and asked to place an ad on their website. One ad, one website.

The JCN’s Mobile Popup Ad offers a unique advertising opportunity: buy an ad once and get it placed on multiple websites. This means more exposure for you, with less work – you create an ad just once, and get access to a much larger audience than any single website can offer.

The Mobile Popup Ad appears as a popup on the homepage of some of the most popular websites in the Jewish world. This means when a visitor first visits the site, a full page ad fills their screen, grabbing their attention. As a result you get more exposure and more clicks back to your website.

How it Works

A JCN Mobile Popup campaign is powered by a sophisticated yet easy to use dashboard where you can manage your ads.

When you purchase an ad, you get a certain amount of credits, which represent the amount of times that your ad will appear on a website. The industry term for these “views” is called CPM, cost per thousand impressions.

A JCN Homepage Article costs $8 CPM, which means every $8 gets you 1,000 loads of your ad. You pay upfront, get your credit, and this credit only diminishes when your ad actually loads on a website.

Here are the websites your ad can instantly appear on:

The Yeshiva World

VIN News

Only Simchas

Simcha Spot

Matzav.com

Lakewood Scoop

Running an Ad

So, once you’ve paid for an ad, how do you run it? All you need is your banner ad and a link to the website. Just upload it once, and it will start showing up on multiple sites!

A banner ad should be 280 pixels wide by 500 pixels tall, which gives you plenty of space to clearly and creatively display your message. It can be a JPG, PNG, or GIF format, the latter of which is great for animated banners. Just make sure the file is smaller than 750kb.

Managing your campaign

When you run a JCN Mobile Popup campaign, you have control of every aspect of your campaign. You can decide which websites you actually want your ads to appear on. You can control where in the world your ads get shown (for example, only to site visitors who are located in New York). And you can experiment with multiple designs to see which works best.

Throughout your entire campaign, you’ll have access to detailed analytics about how your ads are performing, allowing you to make educated decisions to optimize your campaign for maximum ROI on your marketing budget.

Click here to get started!