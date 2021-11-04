Shemittah 5782 at Jerusalem Estates

Shemittah Brings Peace to Jerusalem Estates’ Amphora Garden

With the onset of Shemittah, one of the מצוות התלויות בקדושת ארץ ישראל, those at Jerusalem Estates have been fortunate enough to fulfill the unique mitzvah b’hidur. The acquisition and ownership of actual property in Eretz Yisroel allows one to truly fulfill the mitzvah of Yishuv Eretz Yisroel. By extension, one also acquires the mitzvah of Shemittah through retaining a קנין בעלות in קרקע ארץ ישראל.

Here at Jerusalem Estates, our clients and residents are able to fulfill mitzvas Shemittah through the complete cessation of work in the Amphora Garden, right in the heart of the complex. The Amphora Garden was brilliantly designed by the world-renowned architectural firm, Zur Wolf, its modern milieu inspired by the historical nature of the region. Bisecting Jerusalem Estates with 8 dunam of magnificent greenery, the park consists of dozens of rare plants and flora, ecological pools, carved paths, and shaded benches for relaxation. It’s at rest now, and will remain that way for the duration of Shemittah.

As “ושבתה הארץ שבת לה” joins the mitzvah of Yishuv Eretz Yisrael, our residents and clients are fortunate to fully realize both of these mitzvos while enjoying the serenity of private living, luxurious amenities, and the comfort of their beautiful new homes. May this year bring us all much success, as promised in the timeless bracha of “וצויתי את ברכתי לכם”. To learn more, contact our sales office at 718-564-6656, or visit www.jerusalemestates.com.