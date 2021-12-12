Missed ArtScroll’s Best-Ever 40% off 8 Daily Chanukah Specials? They’re Back for 36 Hours Only!

Throughout Chanukah, ArtScroll ran 8 daily specials at 40% off. Missed it this year? ArtScroll is re-running all 8 specials from Motzaei Shabbos through Monday at noon!

There’s no limit to these incredible offers, so now is a great time to stock up on gifts for the year!

Day 1: Sapirstein Chumash-Rashi

Day 2: The Laws of Shabbos

Day 3: Rubin & Milstein Prophets and Writings

Day 4: Or HaChaim

Day 5: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch

Day 6: Chumash with the Teachings of the Talmud

Day 7: The Weekly Parashah

Day 8: The Midrash

Order NOW on Artscroll.com!

Don’t miss it! This deal ends Monday at 12pm EST and won’t be back until next year!

Eying something else? ArtScroll’s sitewide 20%-off Chanukah sale is ending this Monday night, so hurry now! Don’t miss the most amazing sale of the year.