My Mother Passed Away, My Father is Paralyzed and Now I Was Stabbed by a Terrorist!

My dear brothers!

My name is Avraham Elmaliach,

With utmost emotion, I thank HaShem for the great miracle I experienced in surviving the despicable attack of a vile terrorist.

Stabbed over 7 times, I was one short step away from death, yet here I am today to recount my miracle.

Two small books that I carry with my in the breast-pocket of my jacket saved my life: the holy Zohar HaKadosh and a booklet given to me by the Toldot Aharon Rebbe. and it was that treasured book which prevented the terrorist’s knife from penetrating my heart. Where it not for those books, who knows if I would be here today to tell my story!

So many people, friends and strangers, came to visit me in the hospital, to support, embrace and encourage me. There is no people like Am Yisroel!

My multiple stab wounds are slowly healing, but it is a long process. I suffer intense pain in all parts of my body, and due to the injury to my back, I still cannot get out of bed and walk. The doctors say it will take time and I must be patient.

Meanwhile, I thank HaShem that I am alive and pray that He will help me recover and get back on my feet.

Now, What worries me more than my own pain is my father’s situation.

When my mother passed away two years ago after suffering through a long illness, my father was crushed. The grief of losing his dear wife led to a stroke, and ever since, my father has been paralyzed on the entire left side of his body. His hands are deformed and he cannot care for himself.





I did my best to overcome my own sorrow after my mother’s death and care for my father. I supported my father financially and morally, taking him to all of his medical appointments and treatments, and I was there for him at all times.

And then, suddenly, without warning, I found myself between life and death because of a heartless terrorist who sprang up from the ground like a snake to attack me. Grateful that I am alive, I am distraught by the fact that I cannot support and take care of my father. I don’t know how long this will go on.

The doctors say that I must be patient. I can be patient for myself, but my father. . . With no one to help him, the debts are piling up! My father’s medical situation, aggravated by the trauma of the terrorist attack, is worsening as he cannot afford the equipment and instruments necessary for his day-to-day functioning. We must hire caregivers to care for him in my place, but we have no way to fund such expenses.

I can have no peace of mind for my own recovery until I know that my father is being cared for, that he has all of the medical resources he requires and a capable, caring person to take care him in my stead.

I don’t want to think what will happen if my father does not get the care he needs while I am unable to support him. Simply put, it will be a victory for the terrorist who attacked me.

I turn to you, my dear brothers, and ask you to help us survive this complicated situation. We need your help!

We are dependent on the goodness of your hearts, your sympathy and your charity.

There is no like Am Yisroel!

Tizku l’mitzvot!

