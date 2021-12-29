Stop Suffering and Regain Control Of Your Speech!

Dealing With A Loved One That Is Suffering From A Brain Injury Or Parkinson’s Is Tough.

TTI Speech Clinics for Aphasia and Parkinson’s allow you to regain control of your speech!

Our speech clinics are designed to teach you the tools to practice and reach whatever your speech goals are.

With low-cost sessions that can be done from ANYWHERE in the world, TTI makes it easy to work with top professionals in the field.

Hear from our most recent participants:

This program taught me how to speak with intent and to deliver the necessary messages to get someone to understand me effectively.

Previously I had not been able to communicate effectively. The methodology used by the TTI team created a simple directive.It has helped me immensely. — Benjamin G.

The voice lessons with Revaleah Ettinger and Deena Sturm have been very useful to me in a number of ways. They have made me more aware of my voice as an instrument and more alert to the times when, in speaking to my wife and my friends, I swallow words or do not speak with intent. In fact, my wife has observed an improvement in the clarity and projection of my voice in our conversations. I myself have noticed my voice becoming stronger and richer as I perform the warm-up and other exercises in the lessons. In a strange way, it has taken on a new life of its own, a life that I intend to encourage. I plan to continue working on the clarity, enunciation, purpose, and projection of my speech (intent) keeping in mind what I have learned from these sessions.— Philip F.





For more information and to register for a session: TestingandTraining.Com

Call: (718) 938-5412

Email: [email protected]