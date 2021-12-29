FAKE NEWS: Viewers Demand Apology from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Over Vaccine Comments

Viewers of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are demanding an apology from the host for claims she made back in March that the Covid-19 vaccines stops the virus completely and prevents further transmission, Fox News reports.

“Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with very vaccinated person,” Maddow told her viewers on March 29th.

“A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else,” she claimed. “It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people.”

While the vaccines have shown to be effective in preventing serious illness and deaths, at least for the first strains of the virus, the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant – even among the vaccinated – have raised concerns over the vaccines’ effectiveness.

“It’s wild how there are no consequences for all these vaccine lies,” journalist Clay Travis tweeted. “If you wonder why many are skeptical of the covid ‘vaccine’ it’s because they remember what they were told about how effective the vaccine was. All that Rachel Maddow says here is untrue.”

  3. Yes, she should admit her mistake back from March. It would also be appropriate for the purveyors of misinformation and lies, on FOX for example, who shill their messages daily to do the same.

  4. I totally agree. Vaccines were oversold from the very beginning and should have been characterized as effective at REDUCING infection and hospitalization rates. No vaccine in history has provided 100 percent protection. However I don’t recall the media similiarly highlighting hundreds of equally false (and sometimes malicious) comments and assertions from Fox News (much less OAN and NewsMax) with respect to Covid, masks, vaccines, phony therapeutics, comparisons of public health guidelines to the Shoah and Nazi tactics etc. etc.). A bit of “fair and balanced” editorial coverage would be refreshing.