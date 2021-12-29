FAKE NEWS: Viewers Demand Apology from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Over Vaccine Comments

Viewers of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow are demanding an apology from the host for claims she made back in March that the Covid-19 vaccines stops the virus completely and prevents further transmission, Fox News reports.

“Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with very vaccinated person,” Maddow told her viewers on March 29th.

“A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else,” she claimed. “It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people.”

While the vaccines have shown to be effective in preventing serious illness and deaths, at least for the first strains of the virus, the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant – even among the vaccinated – have raised concerns over the vaccines’ effectiveness.

“It’s wild how there are no consequences for all these vaccine lies,” journalist Clay Travis tweeted. “If you wonder why many are skeptical of the covid ‘vaccine’ it’s because they remember what they were told about how effective the vaccine was. All that Rachel Maddow says here is untrue.”

Will she retract her statement and apologize? https://t.co/aab7kvhckN — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) December 28, 2021

I’m sure she’s admitted that she was 100% wrong. After all, she’s part of the media and they have an obligation to the truth. https://t.co/EUQu92dzae — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) December 27, 2021

.@maddow, you owe an update to this video, don't you think? https://t.co/CQ504B8WQC — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) December 27, 2021

Declared with such certainty. Our children have suffered because of the hubris of media. #UNMASKOURCHILDREN https://t.co/uAUndEor3k — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) December 27, 2021

