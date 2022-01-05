New Video: Learn about Baba Sali’s life and legacy, interview with R’ Nesanel Gantz on Chazaq (Yahrtzeit ThursdaY)

Learn about the Baba Sali’s Life and Legacy with R’ Nesanel Gantz (Yahrtzeit Thursday) on Chazaq’s Torah Talks with R’ Yaniv Meirov



Yad L’Achim has arranged for a special FREE tefillah to take place at the hilula (yahrtzeit) of the holy

BABA SALI, RAV YISRAEL ABUCHATZEIRA זצ”ל, Hilula is this Sunday.

Talmidei chachamim, including grandsons of Baba Sali will daven at his kever on the day of his yahrtzeit for you and your loved ones for

SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, HEALTH, MARRIAGE, CHILDREN AND ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

The Baba Sali zt”l was very close to Yad L’Achim and encouraged us in our work every step of the way. Shortly before his passing, he penned a letter of great inspiration, encouraging Klal Yisrael to support Yad L’Achim. He included a bracha (blessing) to all who support Yad L’Achim:

“הנה בא לפני גודל המעשים של ארגון יד לאחים. . וה’ הטוב יביא ברכת טוב על כל המחזיקים ידם”

“… and Hashem, who is kind, will bring good blessings to all who support their (Yad L’Achim’s) hand”

