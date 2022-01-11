Final Chance To recite Parshas Hamon today

The GOLDEN Opportunity… to Improve Your Parnassah (livelihood)

Tuesday.. Parshas Beshalach is the special day of Segulah for Parnassah! Taught to us by Reb Menachem Mendel of Rimanov zt”l

by reading Parshas Hamon – Tuesday Parshas Beshalach!!!!

To DOWNLOAD the Parshah Hamon to read/share on your phone – CLICK HERE



A GIFT FROM YAD L’ACHIM

CLICK HERE to read Parshas Hamon by yourself and/or have a Minyan of Talmidei Chachamim daven in Amuka on your behalf. (Please have in mind all of the rescued women and children rescued through Yad L’Achim – that they have the financial means to be successful in their new life – thank you)

CLICK HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR FULL TEXT OF PARSHAS HAMON or call Yad L’Achim at 1-866-923-5224