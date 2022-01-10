Renowned Tahareinu Organization Launches Global Campaign to Support Its Medical and Halacha Guidance Efforts

In an effort to ensure the continuance of its vital services, the Tahareinu organization is undertaking an ambitious fundraising mission these days to help cover the group’s growing financial responsibilities. The campaign, titled Kinderlach, is culminating this week Sunday and Monday with the global Jewish community contributing with generosity.

For over a decade, Tahareinu has developed a reputation as the place to turn to for couples in need of guidance in their struggles with infertility and other taharah-related issues. Boasting a team of Rabbanim and askanim with a wealth of medical and halachic knowledge, they have been able to successfully help families bring blessing into their homes.

The organization, headquartered in Israel, has established a global presence, both in terms of assisting families who reach out with their complex issues, and also through sending representatives to attend the most prestigious medical conferences. The group stays on top of the latest medical research and technological advancements, and has become the go-to for organizations and community leaders when difficult situations arrive.

Owing to the sensitive nature of their work; the scope of Tahareinu’s activities extends well beyond what the public sees. Deeply intimate matters of taharah and reproduction land on Tahareinu’s desk and are handled with world-class skill and sensitivity. From the one-in-million case to the couple that is uncertain of where to turn, Tahareinu is the address – and the solution.

Of course, the costs of this operation are extensive and continue to rise. With a large office staff and assistance provided around the world, Tahareinu is turning to the community for help. The Kinderlach campaign will help families struggling with infertility and taharah struggles to build the kosher and healthy homes they’ve long dreamed about.

A number of kindhearted Yidden who have witnessed the group’s work or are familiar with its efforts have stepped up to host their own fundraising pages during the campaign running Sunday and Monday, January 9th and 10th. It is expected that Klal Yisroel will answer the call on behalf of families wishing to see Yiddish nachas.

To be part of this lofty mission, please visit https://www.charityextra.com/tahareinu








