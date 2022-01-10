How To Marry Your Children Off Smoothly, According To Erlau Rebbe

Sometimes, a little inspiration can spark an entire movement.

Several days ago, a brave young woman named Sheiny turned to the Biale Rebbe with a very personal problem. Her story was so moving, and so utterly heartbreaking, that the Rebbe joined with Rav Feinstein and the Erlau Rebbe to create a new Bais Din with a very special mission. This was the story that inspired it all:

“When I was 2 year old, we waited until past midnight for my father to come home from shul on Rosh Hashona night. Finally, there was finally a knock on the door…But it wasn’t him–It was the police. They had horrifying news- That my father was killed in a car crash on the way to shul…I don’t remember my father at all, but I’ve felt the loss of his presence my whole life. Now, I am 20 and B’’H my wedding is just 3 weeks away. I wish my father could walk me down the aisle. I wish he could be around to help my mother who can’t afford anything I need for my wedding on her small income.”- Sheiny B.*

Shainy explained that her mother has no money to help her buy basic furniture for her new home, or to rent a wedding gown from a gmach, or to even buy tichels with which to cover her hair. When the Rabbonim heard Sheiny’s story, they felt her pain. Together they formed a Bais Din and wrote the following Haskama not just on behalf of Sheiny, but on behalf of so many other orphans struggling to get married without financial support: (Translation below)

“The stories of 48 orphaned brides and grooms have been brought to us, after years of hardship they are now getting married, but they don’t have the necessary financial means.

Therefore we call upon every person to participate in this exalted mitzvah of marrying off orphans. Especially as with one act one merits to marry off many orphans, there is no end to the merit of all those who participate and support them. It will protect them and help them with whatever they need.

We as a Beis Din proclaim that all those who donate to help the 48 orphans will merit children, life and sustenance. They will marry off their own children with ease, with health, nachas and great simcha. They should be saved from all hardship and disease. They and all their family should have long lives and an abundance of parnassah, easily.

The Biale Rebbe

Rav Chaim Feinstein

The Erlau Rebbe”

Funds are being urgently collected by the Vaad HaRabbanim here to help these young Kallahs who have noone else in the world to rely on. Each girl has their own unique heartbreaking story and are currently missing so many important things that a young couple needs. To “Adopt A Kallah” and truly make a difference in someone’s life, click here.