Horror: Frum Man Thrown Into Jail For Crimes He Didn’t Commit

“Pidyon shvuyim comes before feeding and clothing the poor, there is no greater mitzvah than pidyon shvuyim.” (Rambam)

AN URGENT REQUEST FROM RAV DANIEL BELSKY SHLITA:

Raboisai,

This week, a man in our community has been imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. Rabbonim chashuvim have officially paskened this matter as urgent pidyon shvuyim. The case is an extremely urgent one, where every second matters, for his health is failing in prison as we speak.

The shulchan aruch writes: “Every moment that one delays in freeing captives, in cases where it is possible to expedite their freedom, is considered to be tantamount to murder.” We therefore urge every person to please generously donate $550 towards the release of his captivity.

In the zechus of your kindness, we should all merit bikarov to emerge from slavery to freedom, from mourning to happiness, and from darkness to light. The days that are coming should bring freedom in the greatest sense of the word. It should be the last time we should have to redeem Jewish captives from jail!

Thank you and tizku L’mitzvos!

Rav Belsky

