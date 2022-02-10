Rav Chaim Shlita Answers Ten Shidduch Questions

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Today, Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita answered ten shidduch questions posed by Rabbi Yair Hoffman on behalf of a number of singles. The questions were presented to Rav Chaim by his eldest son, Rav Avrohom Yehoshua Kanievsky, the Rosh Kollel of Kollel Orchos Yosher.

A woman who teaches in a Beis Yaakov recently got engaged. Her husband wishes to move to Lakewood from New York. She had signed a contract that she would teach throughout the year. Is she permitted to break the contract or must she adhere to it? What if it is liable to affect the Shidduch?

ANSWER: She must ask permission from the school. If they do not agree, she may not disregard a written and signed contract.

בחורה שמלמדת בבית יעקב מתארסת והחתן רוצה לעבור ללייקווד מניו יורק. היה לה חוזה שכתוב שהיא תלמד לאורך כל השנה. האם היא יכולה לשבור אותו או שהיא חייבת לשמור אותו? מה אם זה עלול להשפיע על השידוך?

ת. שתבקש רשות מבית הספר, ואם לא יסכימו, אינה יכולה לבטל חוזה כתוב וחתום.

If a young lady feels that the young man she has dated is not for her – does she have a Mitzvah of V’ahavta laraycha kamocha to suggest a friend of hers to the shadchan or is this lacking in tznius?

ANSWER: It is a great Mitzvah

אם בחורה מרגישה שהבחור לא בשבילה – האם יש מצוה של ואהבת לרעך כמוך להמליץ על חברה לשדכן או שזה חוסר צניעות?

ת. מצוה גדולה.

In America, some of the communities pay Shadchanim from Lakewood addition money to suggest shidduchim for girls from their own community. Is this correct hishtadlus or not? It is possible that this can cause young women from other communities to be lower on the list.

ANSWER: There is no need [to pay extra] as shidduchim are all in the hands of heaven – whatever was decreed was what will be.

באמריקה, חלק מהקהילות משלמות לשדכנים בלייקווד תוספת – רק כדי להציע שידוך לבחורה מאותה קהילה. האם זה השתדלות נכונה או לא? יכול להיות שזה גורם לבנות מקהילות אחרות למקום יותר נמוך ברשימה

ת. אין צורך כי שידוכים הכל משמים מה שנגזר זה מה שיהיה.

What segulah is there for an older single girl to find a Shidduch?

ANSWER: She should daven and then daven again.

איזה סגולה לרווקה מבוגרת לעשות כדי למצוא שידוך?

ת. להתפלל ולחזור ולהתפלל.

What segulah is there for an older single man to find a Shidduch?

ANSWER: As above.

איזה סגולה לבחור מבוגר לעשות כדי למצוא שידוך?

ת. כנ”ל.

In America, people are very concerned about looks. For a young man who is slightly overweight – is it proper hishtadlus to lose weight?

ANSWER: He should do whatever he wishes.

באמריקה אכפת לאנשים מהמראה. לגבר צעיר הסובל מעודף משקל קל – האם זה השתדלות מתאים לרדת במשקל?

ת. כרצונו.

Is it proper hishtadlus to whiten one’s teeth at a dentist to find a shidduch?

ANSWER: As above.

האם זה השתדלות ללבן את השיניים אצל רופא שיניים?

ת. כנ”ל.

Is it worthwhile to pay a shadchan just to suggest a date – even if they do not end up marrying?

ANSWER: There is no need, but he may if he so wishes.

האם כדאי לשלם לשדכן רק כדי להציע שידוך גם אם השידוך לא מסתדר?

ת. אין צורך, אבל יכול אם רוצה.

There are young women who choose a seminary that is not ideal for them, but they do so in order to get a better shidduch. Is this proper Hishtadlus?

ANSWER: It is not worthwhile, everything is from Heaven.

יש בנות שבוחרות בסמינר שאינו אידיאלי לצמיחתן רק כדי לקבל שידוך טוב. האם זה השתדלות מתאימה?

ת. לא כדאי, הכל משמים.

