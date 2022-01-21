Senior Gedolim to Grace Siyumim at the Mifal HaPayis Stadium in Yerushalayim Celebrating the Completion of the Second Machzor

For two nights next month, one of the storied, massive stadiums in Eretz Yisrael will undergo a remarkable transformation; a transformation that screams two words, “Kiddush Hashem.” Instead of a basketball game or secular concert, the arena will become a massive bais medrash graced by senior Gedolei Yisrael celebrating a new cadre of tens of thousands of new “Mishnah Berurah Yidden”: Yidden who have completed the entire Daf HaYomi B’Halacha cycle of all six chalakim of Mishnah Berurah.

The senior Gedolei Yisrael from literally across the spectrum have recognized Dirshu’s contribution to the fulfilment of the Divine promise of ki lo sishochach m’pi zaro – that Torah will never be forgotten from Klal Yisrael. That is why they have always encouraged and addressed major Dirshu siyumim.

Who can forget the previous World Siyum marking the completion of the first machzor of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha which was graced by the venerated senior Rosh Yeshiva of that time, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman who, despite his 100 years of age, not only came but expended the tremendous effort to address the siyum?!

Rav Shteinman, in his soft voice, cited the Gemara that, “A gathering of tzaddikim is good for them and good for the world. A gathering of Reshaim is bad for them and bad for the world.” Rav Shteinman said forcefully, “It is good to make gatherings like this! They strengthen us all, especially in [difficult times] like this. In this zechus may all of us merit kol tuv!”

It is hoped that be’ezras Hashem, health permitting, the luminaries of today’s generation such as the Sar haTorah, Maran, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita and the Zekan roshei yeshivos of our generation Maran HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, will attend, as well as HaGaon HaRav Berel Povarsky, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh. The venerated Sephardic Gaonim, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, shlita, and HaGaon HaRav Shimon Baadani, shlita, will also grace the gathering as well as the Gedolei Ho’admorim from Eretz Yisrael such as the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, the Sanzer Rebbe, shlita, and numerous others.

Mazel tov, lomdei Dirshu! Mazel tov Klal Yisrael!