Why Are 30,000 kids Learning MORE About Shabbos This Week?

A worldwide Shabbos phenomenon is taking place: The Shabbos tables of 30,000 families are being elevated through the learning of their children. Over 120 Yeshivas and Bais Yaakovs have signed up for the Masmidei HaShabbos and Shabbos Malkisah Programs of Agudas Yisrael’s Ki Heim Chayeinu division, and are discovering the beauty and meaning of Shabbos in ways never done before.

Deeper Understanding leads to Deeper appreciation

The Masmidei HaShabbos classroom curricular materials, hotline, and weekly emails for home use are inspiring children like never before! Children are appreciating the incredible opportunity that Shabbos affords by deepening their understanding of the tefillos and zemiros of Shabbos, and attaining a higher level of enjoyment. Join the thousands who are discovering that Shabbos is about so much more than what we can’t do – it’s about what we CAN do!

To download the Shabbos Booklets please click here

Some examples of the thought-provoking questions and topics raised in the materials are:

Laasos es haShabbos – what does it really mean to “make” Shabbos?

– what does it really mean to “make” Shabbos? What does the word “ Vayinafash ” mean?

” mean? Why are the three different Tefillos and Shemnoe Esreis that we say on Shabbos different from each other?

and that we say on Shabbos different from each other? Why are those specific perakim of Tehillim chosen for Kaballas Shabbos?

…and so much more!

The inspiration behind Masmidei HaShabbos

“Shmuel Yosef Reider guided the entire process”, notes S. Goldschmidt, one of the board members at Agudah who, together with his lifelong friends and fellow askanim: Moishe Haas and Yechiel Eisenstadt, helped bring the youth learning and programs of the Masmidei division to where it is today. Mr. Reider himself explains: “The push to drive this Shabbos program came from the direct influence of the Kretchnev Rebbe of Yerushalayim. His Shabbos tefillos, tishen and Torah inspire the highest level of appreciation of the essence of Shabbos. It is a zechus to be continuing His vision”.

Last summer, over 5,000 campers participated in a four-week learning program to instill a deeper level of awareness of the positive aspects of Shabbos Kodesh…while earning fabulous prizes!

From Camp To School

Noted Mechanchim, Rabbi Armo Kessous and Rabbi Revuen Hazan spearheaded the drive for Menahalim across the country to sign up. In conjunction, a brand new, tailor-made girls’ curriculum originated: the Shabbos Malkisah Program of Masmidei HaShabbos. Mrs. Chana Baila Hass of Agudah’s Bnos coordinated the dissemination of the Shabbos Malkisah program for girls’ schools. Notes Rabbi Hazan, “School principals and teachers are thrilled to have real, sourced content for stressing the positive aspects of Shabbos in such exciting and innovative ways – and the kids are loving it!”

Learning in Full Swing

Publication numbers doubled and then tripled in just one month! With age and gender-appropriate content, weekly raffles and incentives, events and prizes for the individual and the class, the feedback from the children and their families is nothing short of overwhelming. If your child’s school has not yet joined – there’s no need to wait! Download your free Shabbos booklet now at KHC.global and invite your child’s teacher or principal to sign up at [email protected].

Beyond the Classroom

The Masmidei HaShabbos and Shabbos Malkisah learning doesn’t end when the school day is over. Our hotline phones are ringing off the hook as students call in to answer the weekly zachor es yom haShabbos bonus questions, listen to the exciting serialized Shabbos stories, hear all the latest news on upcoming events and participate in the fabulous prize raffles by completing the weekly missions of singing and davening with their families on Shabbos with their newfound level of understanding. Each week’s stories and explanations rotate between an in-depth look at zemiros or tefillos of Shabbos and always include an actionable mission for the youngsters to fulfill. Check out all the amazing Masmidei HaShabbos content in this weeks Mishpacha Jr, including an exciting weekly contest.

Be a Part of It!

Have your child call now to hear the latest installment of the exciting serializes story and to get updates on the latest Masmidei news fo rupcomoing events, raffles and fantastic prizes! Just call: 444-SHABBOS

The Future of Masmidei

This program is designed to speak the language of our children – to inspire them toward deeper connection. “Baruch HaShem, we have already seen so much success,” says Rabbi Hazan, and we look forward to exponential growth that will only continue in the weeks and months ahead!”

Shabbos Table Triumph

This Shabbos, transform YOUR Shabbos Table. Join now and watch as

everyone stays seated, wide-eyed and eager, singing the words of the zemiros with newfound meaning. Have nachas as Divrei Torah and engaging stories with valuable lessons are shared by young and old. Check out all the Shabbos materials at KHC.global for your free ticket to an elevated Shabbos!

For more information on how Masmidei HaShabbos can elevate your Shabbos table or to inquire or sign up your child’s school for the Masmidei HaShabbos curriculum, please contact: [email protected]

