Petirah of Rebbetzin Chava Hecht A”H, Founder Of Camp Emunah

We regret to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Chava Hecht, the wife of Rabbi JJ Hecht and matriarch of a large family, who passed away on Tuesday, 7 Adar. She was 95.

Among her many accomplishments, she founded Camp Emunah for girls in 1953 and served as its director for 70 years until her passing. She was looked up to as “the mommy of us all” by tens of thousands of campers.

She is survived by her children, Rabbi Shalom B. Hecht, Bassie Raskin, Fraide Sabol, Rabbi Yossi Hecht, Rabbi Shea Hecht, Dovid Sabol, Rivky Abramowitz, Chana Rochel Duchman, Levi Hecht, Rabbi Shimon Hecht and and Binie Tenenbaum.

She is also survived by her sister Mrs. Tzippa Goldberg.

She was predeceased by her son Rabbi Gershon Sabol, and her brother Rabbi Tzvi Moshe Lasker.

Shivah is being held at 1342 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213 until Monday morning. Condolences for the family, including pictures and videos of Rebbetzin Hecht, can be sent to [email protected]

Shacharis : 7 am, 7:30 am, 8:00 am, 9:00 am

Mincha: 2:00pm & 5:00pm

Maariv: 6pm

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)