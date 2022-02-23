The Story of Countless Young Ladies in Need of Mental Health

With Tatzmichu, there is hope.

Tatzmichu is an organization dedicated to providing subsidized mental health funding for seminary students.





In a world where many adolescents suffer from trauma, abuse, illness and neglect, there is an aching need for mental and emotional care to get their lives back on track.

As you surely know, emotional wellness is critical to building a strong home.





With your participation, you can enable girls and future mothers to thrive and build healthy families.





Together, we can make emotional wellness a reality for girls and women just like us.

It’s up to us to make a difference.





Please donate generously!

