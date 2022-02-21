Rabbi Paysach Krohn: “Ukraine’s Jews Are Frightened”

World-renowned speaker Rabbi Paysach Krohn released an emotional video message this week, in response to the current situation in the Ukraine. The Russian troops are poised to invade and the Ukrainian Jewish community is on high alert. Looting and chaos have already begun to take hold and the community is in desperate need of security.

Rabbi Krohn paints a powerful picture:

“There are close to 150 children in [the Uman Jewish] school. They and their parents are terrified, because not only is the Ukraine in potential danger, but you can imagine how much the Jews are in potential danger.”

An emergency fund has been started to afford protection for the schools and shuls of the Jewish community. The fund has begun to move but is nowhere near enough to afford even a week of security. As the shadow of war hangs over the country, Uman’s Jews are praying that they will get the help they need to stay safe.

