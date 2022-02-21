WATCH: Cruz: Biden’s “Fecklesness” Emboldened Putin to Threaten Ukraine

Senator Ted Cruz tore into President Joe Biden’s “fecklessness,” blaming it for Europe now being on the “edge of war.”

“Tragically, Europe is on the verge of war because of the weakness, the fecklessness of Joe Biden,” Cruz told Fox News.

What specifically set the stage for the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine? Cruz says it was Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“At the time [of the withdrawal from Afghanistan], I said as a result of this incredible weakness, all of our enemies across the globe are looking to Washington. They are taking the measure of the man in the Oval Office. And as a result, as I said back in August, the chances of Russia invading Ukraine have just risen tenfold. The chances of China invading Taiwan have just risen tenfold. We’re seeing the first of those two shoes dropping today because of Biden’s weakness,” Cruz said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)