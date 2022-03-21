Batel Sasoon Tells Her Story

A vulnerable message from a Bais Yaakov girl from Eretz Yisroel named Batel Sasoon has been leaving readers speechless over the past couple of weeks. This is Batel Sasoon’s moving story:

My name is Batel and I am engaged Boruch Hashem to a very good bochur. A kallah is always very busy but because of my financial background, I haven’t been busy at all. This is my story:





When I was younger my parents got divorced. My mother is not religious anymore and my father is out of the picture completely. The Veiner family of Beit Shemesh were incredibly kind and took me in. I owe them everything. But now I am getting engaged and the Veiner family have a large family of their own. I can’t ask of them to pay for my wedding after all they’ve done. They live very simply and don’t have enough to marry off their own children as it is.





I have so many dreams of raising children in a Torah home, one much healthier and happier than the one I grew up in, but I need help to buy the most basic necessities that a Kallah needs. Please help us make a simple chasunah so we can celebrate our simcha with our closest family and friends and set up a simple and true Torah home.

Readers across the globe have expressed their awe in the face of the difficult challenges that this girl has overcome in her life, and how despite all that she has been through all she wants is to build a Torah home. Though her message has been going viral, she has raised far from enough to get married and build a home on her own. Those who wish to make a personal donation to Batel’s Hachnasas Kallah Fund can do so by clicking here.