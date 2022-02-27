Just in time for Purim: Watch Megillas Lester

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FULL MOVIE!

Lester, or Doniel Lesterovirch, is the everyman of Jewish elementary school age kids. He’s not looking for trouble but trouble sure finds him – a whole lot of it. While directing his school’s Purim play , Lester gets a knock on the head from a fallen box of puffy paint and falls unconscious – and into another world. Suddenly, he finds himself in the middle of the feast of King Achashverosh, and through a case of ‘mistaken’ identity, it is Lester who is asked to go summon queen Vashti to the party! Lester is so convincing that Vashti actually decides to go – and by the time Lester realizes what’s happened it’s too late… a whole new plot has been set in motion. Vashti is not killed, there is no search for a new queen so Esther never comes to the palace, and that leaves nobody to save the Jews from evil Haman! Amidst foot-stomping catchy original songs and a hilarious sub plot involving Bigsan and Seresh’s murder schemes, Lester runs all over Shushan trying to stay out of Haman’s way and set the Purim story back on track.

Eventually, order is restored and Lester learns and important lesson about The Almighty running the world and putting the right people in the right place at the right time.

