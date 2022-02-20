Starting Tonight! Live Series: The Art of Suggesting Shidduchim

Have you always wished you could suggest a successful shidduch start to finish? You are not alone.

Join us Sunday Evenings starting tonight via Zoom as Mrs. Naomi Cohen, a highly sought after Shadchan and Dating Coach, will guide us, aspiring shadchanim, on “The Art of Suggesting Shidduchim”.

With over 20 years of experience helping singles, Mrs. Cohen has earned a reputation as a compassionate and insightful shadchan and dating coach assisting singles throughout the globe reach the chuppah. She is recognized for her ability to communicate and guide couples through their shidduch journey, particularly through delicate circumstances. She especially enjoys helping others through her involvement in shidduchim and looks forward to share her insights to help guide aspiring shadchanim experience the pleasures of redting shidduchim.

Topics to be covered include:

-An overview of the redting process

-Avoiding unnecessary mistakes

-Gaining trust and credibility

-Maintaining sensitivity and respect

The series will take place at 9PM EST on Sundays: February 20th; February 27th; and March 6th.

Whether you’ve never suggested a shidduch before or have been suggesting for years, this free event is a must for everyone.

Please join us by registering at: 10kbatayyisroel.org/register

(for women only)

Please continue to redt shidduchim in memory of Yisroel Levin a”h and Elisheva Basya Kaplan a”h and log them on: 10KBatayYisroel.org

Yes, your shidduch suggestion counts!

—

This event was made with the help of West Coast Shidduchim. West Coast Shidduchim is an organization empowering singles and their families by providing chizuk and resources. They are endorsed by shadchanim and Rabbanim in the west coast and have an on call Rav to answer any related questions. Join their WhatsApp chat at https://chat.whatsapp.com/LiqIonqQUo47IKDlwgPE1y. For any inquiries or partnership opportunities reach out to them at [email protected] or check out their Instagram at @wcshidduchim.