Levaya of HaRav Yeruchem Kaplan ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva Mikdash Melech, and Mashgiach in Bais Hatalmud

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the petirah of HaRav Yerucham Kaplan zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshiva Mikdash Melech in Flatbush, and in his later years, mashgiach in Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud in Bensonhurst.

The son of HaRav Mendel Kaplan zt”l, the legendary rosh yeshiva in Skokie, Rav Yerucham was born in Baranovitch, escaping the clutches of the Nazis with his family, who fled to Shanghai.

In his younger years, Rav Yerucham was a talmid muvhak and HaRav Shmuel Brudny zt”l and HaRav Avraham Kalmanowitz zt”l in the Mir, as well as HaRav Leib Malin zt”l at Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud.

Over his life, Rav Yerucham impressed a love of Torah and passion for avodas hashem in thousands of talmidim.

The levaya will take place on Sunday at 3 pm at Yeshiva Bais HaTalmud, 2127 82nd Street in Bensonhurst.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)